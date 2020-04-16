Nola Kathleen LaBudde, 71, passed away due to COVID-19 virus on April 16, 2020. The daughter of the late Chester and Regina LaBudde, Nola was born in Dixon, Ill. on April 2, 1949. After the family moved to Georgia in 1950, she grew up in Atlanta. Nola graduated from Northside High School [1967] and Georgia Southern College [1971] with a bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education. After teaching first grade at Ashby Street Elementary [Atlanta] for 3 years, she attended the University of Georgia, receiving a Master's Degree in Gifted Education in 1975. Returning to elementary teaching, she taught Gifted Education in Cobb County for 27 years at Still Elementary and Big Shanty Elementary, retiring in 2004. Nola was a founding member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church [Sandy Springs] in 1968 and remained active until her passing. She was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma Professional Teachers Sorority, where she held both local and state offices. Nola loved her home in Kennesaw where she perfected her skill in sewing and quilt-making - skills she acquired from her mother and grandmothers. Nola presented quilts annually at the East Cobb Quilting Guild Show, always getting "rave-reviews"! She and her sister Marcia were always hunting for the right thread, material and patterns in pursuit of their shared hobbies. During her career and retirement, Nola loved occasionally traveling to Europe to enjoy museums and cultural events. She got pleasure in spending time with her nieces and nephews as they grew up. Nola enjoyed Bible Study, was a voracious reader and collector of ceramic teapots, tall rooster figurines, books and bookmarks. While suffering from Primary Progressive Aphasia dementia, she resided at Woodland Ridge Assisted Living for 2 years. She is survived by sisters, Marcia Smith [Rob] of Marietta and Diane Fletcher of Charleston, SC; and brothers Lynn LaBudde [Virginia] of Forsyth County and Bruce LaBudde [Diane] of Smyrna; and a host of nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Many, many thanks, much gratitude and love to her devoted, assistant, Maria Varga, for helping Nola have a life of dignity and happiness during her last year. After a private burial site service at Arlington Cemetery, there will be a Memorial Mass in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the National Aphasia Assoc., P O Box 87, Scarsdale, NY 10583. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
