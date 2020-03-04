Ralph L. Kuhn, 80, 0f Mableton, GA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Austell, GA. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2 o'clock at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel with Rev. David Moore officiating. An interment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park, Marietta, GA. Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Gwendolyn Smith Kuhn of Mableton, GA; sons, Jeff (Beth) Kuhn of Marietta, GA & Larry (Marla) Kuhn of Dallas, GA; 4 grandchildren; one niece & 2 nephews. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 between the hours of 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel. Arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home Macland Chapel 770-943-1511 www.mayeswarddobbins.com.
Service information
12:00PM-2:00PM
3940 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
2:00PM
3940 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
12:00AM
1861 Dallas Hwy SW
Marietta, GA 30064
