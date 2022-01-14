Mr. Ted (L.P.) Kraemer, age 79 of Smyrna, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022. A funeral service will be held 11 am Thursday, January 20, 2022 in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna with a reception following. A private graveside service will be held at Kennesaw Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Kraemer was born in Louisiana but was a longtime resident of Smyrna. He was preceded in death by his grandson Jordan Lovern, his daughter Dawn Rider, and his wife Connie Kraemer. Surviving family members include the following: daughters Paula Kraemer of Smyrna, Tammy (Barry) Lovern of Kennesaw, grandchildren Austin (Ivy) and Hunter Rider, Brooke and Abby Lovern, great grandchildren Bentley and Nova Dawn Rider. Sisters-in-laws Brenda Deaver and Glenda Cox. Brothers: Rene Kraemer, Clyde Kraemer, Scott Kraemer, Michael Wigley, and Andrew Wigley. Sisters: Susan Iacobucci, Sara Comer, and Toni O'Hara. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the funeral home. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
