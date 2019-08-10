Richard "Dick" Allen Konkle, 84, of Smyrna passed away August 7. Memorial services will be held at a later date. He was an exceptional engineer who designed and built nationally acclaimed R/C model airplanes and had a 32-year career at Lockheed. Surviving are wife Virginia Ansley Konkle; daughters Kella Chase, Lynn Bush and Kim Hatcher; stepsons Travis and Brandon Ansley; and sidekick DD (Dick's Dog). He is preceded in death by sister Barbara Coe. Dick's family envisions him piloting his model Aeronca one last time to Heaven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ASPCA or Cobb Humane Society.
