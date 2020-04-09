Helene Barbara Kollman, 72, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Dr. Kollman dedicated 40 years of her life working with hundreds of children who had learning disabilities and neurological handicaps, both as a teacher and administrator. Twenty years were spent in the Columbus, Ohio area and she ended her career retiring as Vice Principal at Johnston Elementary School in Woodstock, Georgia in 2009 after twenty years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to any Humane Society or the Parkinson's Foundation. Additional obituary information and online condolences and be made at www.collinsfuneralhome.net.
