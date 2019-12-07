Carl Edward Koebbe, 60, most recently of Marietta, GA and formerly of Acworth, GA passed away from cancer on December 5, 2019. Carl was born September 9, 1959 in Galesburg, IL and was the son of the late Joseph Edward and Doris Jean Koebbe. He was also preceded in death by his brother Kurt Koebbe and sister Cathy Koebbe. He is survived by his loving wife Deborah of Marietta, GA and two children, Ryan Koebbe, Atlanta, GA and Megan Koebbe, Atlanta, GA. Surviving relatives are sister, Jean (Rex) Schrimsher of Plymouth, IN and brothers, Mark Koebbe of Madison, WI and Eric Koebbe of Argos, IN. In-laws: Joseph & Lois Brown of Marion IN, sisters, Vickie (Jerry) Schoenberger of Peru, IN and Mary Jo (Rick) Eberle as well as nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and a grand-nephew. Carl graduated from Culver High School in Culver, IN in 1977. He went on to graduate from Ball State University in Muncie, IN in 1981. He was an avid runner and in March of this year completed what would be his final marathon (# 32). He also loved college and pro football, auto racing and golf. He began his career out of college working in home improvement retail including Payless Cashways, Kansas City, MO and Home Depot, Atlanta, GA. He finished his career with Big Time Products, Rome, GA. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, December 13 at 5:00 pm at Due West United Methodist Church, 3956 Due West Road, Marietta, GA. Visitation will be from 3:00-5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Emory Winship Cancer Institute in memory of Carl. Website: https://winshipcancer.emory.edu.
