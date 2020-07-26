William "Dale" Koch, age 83 of Carrollton, passed away at his residence on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born February 15, 1937 in Clearwater, Florida, son of the late Myron Koch and Flossie Mae Calhoun Koch. He was a Clearwater High School graduate, received a degree from Florida State University where he played baseball on a scholarship and was President of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, and owned and operated his own contracting business for many years before retiring. He was a member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Kerin Koch Scroggs. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Dekle Koch of Carrollton; daughter, Kimberly Koch Hungerford (Brian) of Villa Rica; son, Mike Koch (Alberto) of Atlanta; grandchildren, Karli and Shae Hungerford, Ashley Houvouras (Chad), Barrett Scroggs and Kimberly Hembree; and great grandchildren, Lily and Lexia Houvouras, and Kylen Hembree. In keeping with the family's wishes, his body has been cremated and no service is planned at this time. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
