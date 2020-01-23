Mable Knox, Delores Mable Delores Knox, 81, of Marietta, GA died January 14, 2020. Service will be held at 10:00, on January 25, 2020 at Pleasant Grove MBC. Arrangements by Hanley Shelton Funeral Directors.
Service information
10:00AM
566 Whitlock Ave NW.
Marietta, GA 30064
2:30PM
1080 Scott Hudgens Dr.
Canton, GA 30114
(0) entries
