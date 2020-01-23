Mable Knox, Delores Mable Delores Knox, 81, of Marietta, GA died January 14, 2020. Service will be held at 10:00, on January 25, 2020 at Pleasant Grove MBC. Arrangements by Hanley Shelton Funeral Directors.

Service information

Jan 25
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 25, 2020
10:00AM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
566 Whitlock Ave NW.
Marietta, GA 30064
Jan 27
Interment
Monday, January 27, 2020
2:30PM
GA National Cemetery
1080 Scott Hudgens Dr.
Canton, GA 30114
