William (Bill) Charles Knoblach, Jr. 81, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Acworth, Georgia. He was born March 11, 1938 in Brooklyn, New York. He was the son of the late William Knoblach and Agnes (Bailey) Knoblach. He was the oldest of three children followed by sister Ann (Knoblach) McFadden and Charles Knoblach. He grew up in Brooklyn until the age of 17 when he joined the Air Force. He was stationed in numerous locations across the U.S. and abroad. In 1963, he was stationed in France and met his wife of 39 years Claudine Goret (Knoblach). Bill is survived by children Claudette Brunet in Hanahan, Corinne Schmid in Roswell (GA) and John Knoblach in Acworth (GA), and seven grandchildren, Michael, Nathan, Eric, Taylor, Natalie, Matthew and Caroline. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, August 16, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, SC. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas of the Apostle Church, 6650 Dorchester Rd in North Charleston the following day, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate Carolina Memorial Funeral, Cremations, and Park (843) 797-2222
