Carol Kirk, 83, of Marietta, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 4th in the chapel of Marietta Funeral Home with Dr. Al Southerland officiating. Carol had a love for many things which included; being outside, working in her garden, shopping, but most of all, she loved her family. She was a member of Sandy Plains Baptist Church. Survivors include sons, Rickey Kirk (Libby), Randy Kirk (Julie); daughter, Leigh Chumley (Scott); grandchildren, Bethany (Dustin), Ben, Katie (JG), Hunter, Blake (Nikki), Matthew and Bradley; great-grandchildren, Selah, Brantley, Briley, Peyton, Bentley and two more on the way. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Kirk; parents, Carol and Montine Masters and sister, Ann. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 4th from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Marietta Funeral Home 915 Piedmont Rd., Marietta, GA 30066, 770.422.1234. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
