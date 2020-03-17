Irene Kipreos passed away on March 17, 2020 after a courageous, 3-year battle with ovarian cancer. Irene was born in Tarpon Springs, Florida on May 30, 1939 to Pete J. and Myrtice Fitzgerald Koulianos. In 1950, the family moved to Gary, Indiana where she graduated from high school in 1957. She then moved to Atlanta, where she later met and married her husband Nick in 1958. They were married for 39 years until Nick's passing in 1997. Nick and Irene opened Fat Boy Restaurant in 1969, and moved the family from Atlanta to the "country" - better known as Smyrna - in 1971. The restaurant was a well-known Smyrna family-owned and operated institution that eventually closed in 2006. Irene loved working in her yard and garden. She turned her yard into her personal oasis, complete with beautiful flowers, shrubs and an amazing koi pond. She also loved playing cards weekly with her very close neighborhood friends. Irene was a member of Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox church in Marietta, Georgia where she was also a member of Philoptochos and the Prime Timers. Her five children survive Irene: Harry (Rosemary), Ted (Vicki), Pete (Pamela), Helen (Nick), Steve, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and her loving sister Mary Vouros of Tarpon Springs, Florida. The funeral for Irene will take place at 11 AM, Friday March 20th at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Marietta, Georgia, interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell, GA. The Orthodox Christian traditional gatherings of family visitation, Trisaigion and Makaria services will not be observed. The family appreciates the outpouring of love, sympathy and support for those who survive Irene but ask that immediate family- due to current health concerns- only attend the funeral service. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Nicholas & Irene Kipreos Memorial Scholarship c/o AHEPA Mother Lodge Chapter #1 Educational Fund Inc., 3212 Northlake Parkway, #451369, Atlanta, Georgia 31145. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
