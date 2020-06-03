Jerry D. Kinzy, 88, of White, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was a member of the National Guard for over 40 years and recently owned a trucking company. Jerry is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and is preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Campbell Kinzy; his parents, Lester and Gladys Kinzy; sister's, Jeanette McCollum, Jewell Evans, Joyce McRea; brother, Lester Kinzy Jr. A graveside service will be at 11:00am, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery, Sandy Springs, Georgia. Contributions may be made to the Cobb County Humane Society or the Cherokee County Humane Society. Mayes Ward Dobbins Historic Marietta Chapel in charge of arrangements. www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770 428-1511
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.