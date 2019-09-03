Edna May Hausladen Kinsman of Marietta, Georgia passed away peacefully at her home on September 2, 2019. Born in St. Louis in 1926, Edna married Norman in 1948. They lived in several cities before moving to Marietta in 1962 where Norman worked for Lockheed. Edna graduated from Georgia State in 1968 and taught 8th grade history at J.J. Daniels Middle School until her retirement in 1988. Edna will be missed by her husband of 72 years, Norman, daughter, Laura, son, Mark, 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Saturday 3:00 pm at HM Patterson and Son Canton Hill Funeral Home; interment will be held in St. Louis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.