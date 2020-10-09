Mr. Henry Harold Kinsey, Jr., also known as Hank and Bonesie, age 61, originally of Echols Co., passed away October 8, 2020. Graveside services were held Monday October 12 at 1 PM at Sardis Missionary Baptist Church, Carter Cemetery, in Echols Co with H. C. Adams officiating. Online Condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
