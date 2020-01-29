Mr. James Riley Kinser, age 88, of Acworth, departed this life January 23, 2020, with his loving family at his side. Mr. Kinser was born January 31, 1931, in Athens, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Erskin and Lucille McKeehan Kinser. Mr. Kinser is survived by his beloved life-companion, Carolyn Thomas, his children, James R. Kinser, Jr., Jennifer Kinser, and Sharon Williams, his granddaughters, Kendra Williams and Kathryn Kinser, as well as extended family and friends. Mr. Kinser was a graduate of University of Tennessee, having obtained a degree in Civil Engineering. He was a Professional Engineer, holding licenses in multiple states. Mr. Kinser servedhis country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was awarded a service medalat a Georgia Veteran Administrationceremony in October 2019. The event was attended by representatives of South Korea, one of whom expressed appreciation to James for saving the man's life. He was also a long-time member of the American Legion Post 29 in Marietta, GA and at the time of his death was the longest living member. James loved spending time in a boat on a lake, freshwater fishing. He was a voracious reader, enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family and friends, and watching and tending his birds. A memorial service to honor the life of Mr. James Riley Kinser will be Friday, January 31, 2020, family will receive at 9:00 am and the service is at 10:15 am in the chapel of Poole Funeral Home at 1970 Eagle Drive, Woodstock, GA. Inurnment and Military Honors will follow in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. In lieu of flowers donations are welcomed to the American Legion Post 29 in Marietta GA, at www.post29marietta.org.
