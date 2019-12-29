James D. King, age 79, of Dallas, Georgia passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Rev. Bill Rorie officiating. A Private Interment will follow at Tennessee Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery in Rossville, Georgia. A native of Chattanooga, TN, Mr. King moved to Marietta, GA in 1967. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and he retired from MARTA as a bus driver after 38 years of employment. He was an avid pool player and played in several tournaments in Las Vegas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda J. King, in 2012. Survivors include: 3 daughters, Lisa (Dean) Barley of Trion, GA, Melinda (Darrell) Cline of Dallas, GA and Amanda (Jason) Vaughn of Dallas, GA; sister, Eva Young of Chattanooga, TN; 6 Grandchildren, Ashley and William Barley, Jamie Kirby, Kayla Cline, and Austin and Lucas Vaughn; 2 Great Grandchildren, Averie Lynn and Madison Kirby. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James King's memory to the Alzheimer's Association @ www.alz.org. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
