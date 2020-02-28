Pauline Ethel Kilgore, age 88, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Interment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta. A native of Cullman, AL, Mrs. Kilgore moved to Cobb County in 1963. She had been a member of Welcome All Baptist, Orange Hill Baptist and Olive Springs Baptist Churches. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wallace Kilgore, and a daughter, Janet Kilgore Miller. Survivors include: 2 Children, Brenda J. (Alan) Bell, Powder Springs, GA, and Denise (Clenton) Keasler, Powder Springs, GA; Son-in-law, Mark Miller, Marietta, GA; Brother, Benny Johnson, Cullman, AL; 8 Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren and 1 on the way. Donations may be made in Pauline Kilgore's memory to the American Heart Association. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Service information
1:00PM-3:00PM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
3:00PM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
