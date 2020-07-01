Brelin O. Kidd died peacefully on June 27, 2020. He was born in his beloved Glencoe, Alabama on June 3, 1928. He was the son of Marvin Carson and Minnie Mae Moore Kidd. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Nannie Lou Battle Kidd, daughters Jo Nan Kidd Johnston (David L. Johnston) of Raleigh, NC and Susan Elaine Kidd Lucas (Gregory S. Lucas) of Kennesaw, GA, grandchildren Brittany L. and Mary Elizabeth Johnston, Alexandria L. and Gregory S. Lucas, II. He was a resident of both Cobb and Fulton County for 66 years and served in the US Army from 1951 - 1953. He attended the University of Georgia and John Marshal Law School and was employed by Lockheed Martin for 43 years and took great pride on his work with the C-130 and C-5 projects. Beyond his love for God, country and family he enjoyed spending time on his farm in Cave Spring, GA for the past 35 years. Brelin was an avid reader of all things historical. He leaves behind a legacy of true love and understanding of our Holy Father and wisdom he spent a life time sharing with his family, friends and those less fortunate than himself. He also leaves behind a disciplined study of the Holy Scriptures and was a true man of God. He knew his purpose and destiny.
