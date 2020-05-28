Renae Lynn Khoury, 71 of Marietta, GA passed away peaceably on May 23, 2020. Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings the family will hold a private mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marietta. Renae was born October 3, 1948 in Manesquan, NJ. She lived with her parents, Jack and Elizabeth Braddcok and 2 brothers, Mark and Wayde and 1 sister, Bonnie. She graduated from Mountainside Hospital in Montclair, New Jersey with a diploma in nursing in 1969 and went on to become a Lieutenant Jr grade Naval Officer where she married Capt. Kale Charles Khoury, Jr. United States Navy Retired. They were married 45 years. She is mother to Kellys Christopher Khoury, Jack Braddock Khoury and a grandmother to Daniel Jaxon Khoury. She is at rest at St Joseph's Catholic Church in the resurrection garden, where she was a parishioner and practiced her devout Catholic faith.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.