Willie B Kemp, age 95 of Acworth passed away on March 14 with the care of his family and Tranquility Hospice in Marietta. Born on March 3, 1925 to William and Ollie Kemp of Acworth, he was the youngest of nine adult siblings and other siblings who passed in their youth. He met his future bride at the age of five and they both had the lead roles in the senior play at Acworth High School as husband and wife. Immediately after graduation at age 18, he joined the Army and was stationed in the Fiji Islands and Calcutta, India as a hospital corpsman. Upon return, he married Mamie Jean Tippin who quickly converted him from Methodist to Presbyterian. They loved for the next sixty-eight years until her death at age 91. He graduated from Southern School of Pharmacy in 1951 and worked for Lacey Drug Company, then Acworth Pharmacy which he later purchased. He was honored with the Pete Royal Award and named Cobb County Pharmacist of the Year. He served the community of Acworth for forty-five years as a pharmacist, civic, and church leader. He was known for his love of golfing, fishing, and attending car races and sporting events. He supported his sons in all their activities. He is pre-deceased by his parents and all of his siblings. His wonderful legacy is continued by two sons, Perry (Victoria) Kemp of Acworth and Alan Kemp of Atlanta; three grandchildren, Hallie Roberts (Richard) of Canton, Missy Robinson (Dan) of Atlanta, and Parker Kemp (Christina Starr) of Atlanta; and one great-grandchild, Caroline Roberts of Canton. His best friend and dinner partner from church is Anne Peters and her family who have become members of our family. Because of the emerging coronavirus, a graveside only service will be held for the family on Thursday, March 19th at 2:00 p.m. at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Acworth. The family will announce visitation and a memorial service of celebration at the soonest possible date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to Acworth Presbyterian Church, 4561 Church St., Acworth, GA 30101.
