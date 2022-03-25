Betsy Meade Kelly, formerly of Kennesaw, Ga., passed away peacefully on March 17, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. She was born on March 17, 1942 in Charlottesville, Va., to the late Richard Andrew and Mildred Lipscomb Meade. She was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Joseph Richard Kelly. Betsy grew up in Charlottesville and attended Lane High School. She graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1964 with a BA in French Literature, and in 1965 with a MAT in French Education. Betsy married the love of her life, Joe Kelly, on August 19, 1973. She had a long high school teaching career, beginning in Virginia in 1965, and ending with 19 years of teaching French at Pope High School in Cobb County, Ga. Betsy is survived by her brother, Andrew Meade of Charlottesville, Va., her niece, Bethany Vosburgh of Albany, N.Y., her nephew, Broocks Meade of Charlottesville, Va., and many friends who were like family to her in Kennesaw, Ga. and France. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Atlanta, Ga. To contact the family for more information please call Hill & Wood Funeral Home at 434-296-6148. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to: Cardiovascular Research Foundation at: https://www.crf.org/
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.