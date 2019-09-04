Our dearest son and brother, John Kells "SLLEK", 47, of Marietta, GA passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019, having been ill for several years. John is survived by his parents, Tom & Anna Kells of Marietta, GA, his brother Dr. Kevin Kells of New York, NY and sister Shannon Kells of Roswell, GA; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces. John was a proud graduate of Walton High School, Class of 1989, earning an MVP soccer title from the state of Georgia. He then played soccer on a scholarship for a small school in south Georgia. John later spent a good number of years in art sales with a major art firm in Atlanta and managed Valet Operations in both Washington, DC and Atlanta. John had an affinity for attracting hummingbirds and setup an Audubon Society level area at home. A gentle giant, he prized his personal time and enjoyed everybody. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Marietta Chapel with Minister Geoff Giesemann officiating. A visitation with family and friends will be held from 3-4 PM prior to the Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Georgia Transplant Foundation, 2201 Macy Drive, Roswell, GA 30076 (gtf@gatransplant.org). Arrangements are with Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory Marietta Chapel, 180 Church St, Marietta, GA 30060. (770) 428-1511 http://www.mayeswarddobbins.com
