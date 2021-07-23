William Kellett

William Charles Kellett, age 80, of Dallas, Georgia passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Pastor Chad Kelly officiating. A native of northern Georgia, Mr. Kellett moved to Cobb County in 1959. He was a former police office with the Powder Springs Police Department, then retired as a Inspector with the Cobb County Government. He was a member of East Ellijay Baptist Church, and was an absolute avid Alabama football fan. Survivors include: Wife of 30 years, Katherine Lanorra Kellett; 2 Sons, Keith (Michelle) Kellett, Kennesaw, GA and Kevin (Michelle) Kellett, Acworth, GA; 3 Step Children, Robert (Leanna) Davis, Ft. Walton, FL, John (Tricia) Davis, Richmond, VA and Kenneth Davis and family, Marietta, GA; 4 Grandchildren, Kimberly (Jason) Arrowood, Mark (Kim) Kellett, Mitchell Kellett and Ryan Kellett; 4 Step Grandchildren, Nick (Wendi) Davis, Erin Davis, Natalie Davis and Lexi Davis, and many Great Grandchildren. Donations may be made in William Kellett's memory to the Wellstar Hospice Foundation @ www.wellstar.org/community/foundation/ways-to-give/give-to-hospice . The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of William Kellett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.