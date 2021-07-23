William Charles Kellett, age 80, of Dallas, Georgia passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Pastor Chad Kelly officiating. A native of northern Georgia, Mr. Kellett moved to Cobb County in 1959. He was a former police office with the Powder Springs Police Department, then retired as a Inspector with the Cobb County Government. He was a member of East Ellijay Baptist Church, and was an absolute avid Alabama football fan. Survivors include: Wife of 30 years, Katherine Lanorra Kellett; 2 Sons, Keith (Michelle) Kellett, Kennesaw, GA and Kevin (Michelle) Kellett, Acworth, GA; 3 Step Children, Robert (Leanna) Davis, Ft. Walton, FL, John (Tricia) Davis, Richmond, VA and Kenneth Davis and family, Marietta, GA; 4 Grandchildren, Kimberly (Jason) Arrowood, Mark (Kim) Kellett, Mitchell Kellett and Ryan Kellett; 4 Step Grandchildren, Nick (Wendi) Davis, Erin Davis, Natalie Davis and Lexi Davis, and many Great Grandchildren. Donations may be made in William Kellett's memory to the Wellstar Hospice Foundation @ www.wellstar.org/community/foundation/ways-to-give/give-to-hospice . The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
