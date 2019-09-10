Mr. Jack Keheley, age 95, of Marietta, GA, went peacefully to sleep in Jesus' arms on Monday, September 9, 2019. Jack was married to the love of his life, Peggy, for 73 years before her passing in 2018. As a dedicated and loving father and grandfather, Jack enjoyed farming, gardening, fishing, and Atlanta Braves baseball. His life's mission was to serve God and his family faithfully. Everyone who knew Jack was touched by his gentle spirit and his kindness will live in the hearts of everyone whose life he touched. Survivors include; sons; Tommy (Cindy) Keheley, Ricky (Mindy) Keheley, grandchildren; Christina (Ray) Story, Luke (Amber) Keheley, and Grace Keheley, and sister-in-law; Blanche Ledford. Visitations will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm and Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 12:00 - 1:45pm at Lakeside Funeral Home. The Funeral Service is scheduled for Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2:00pm at Lakeside Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Gary Simmons and Rev. Phil Young will be officiating. Interment will follow at Little River United Methodist Church cemetery. Lakeside Funeral Home, 121 Claremore Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188, PH: 770-293-2757 is honored to assist the Keheley family with the arrangements. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.lakesidefuneralhomega.com
