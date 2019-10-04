On the evening of September 16, 2019, Julia Zimmerman Kavulia, 76, of Marietta Georgia passed away after a long illness. She was born in Miami, Florida to Dr. Paul and Minnie Zimmerman, she attended Miami High School. Graduated with BA from University of Florida. She was involved with small businesses in the Atlanta during her remarkable career. Her passions were her dog and friends. She was known for independence and her kind heart. She is survived by her Lhasa Apso, Moe and numerous friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.