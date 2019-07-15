Julie Leigh Reardon, 68, of Marietta Georgia, passed away on July 7, 2019. Julie was born on June 8, 1951 in Silver Spring, Maryland to the late Daniel Joseph Reardon, Jr. and Cynthia Howell Reardon. At the age of 3, Julie moved with her family to Marietta.
Throughout her life, Julie was much loved by her family and friends. Her beloved kitty, Yoda, who she rescued when he was 3 weeks old, was an unending source of love and delight for her. Julie loved traveling and her most cherished vacation was in the San Juan Islands, Washington.
Julie is survived by her siblings, Bo, Pisha, Steve, and Tim; her nieces and nephews, Ami Reardon Corner, Kristi Reardon Kurylo, Brian Reardon, Kyle Reardon, Bridget Reardon, and Sean Reardon; and her great-nephews and great-nieces, Daniel Corner, Cailey Reardon, Houston Kurylo, Bennett Hunter, Carver Kurylo, Reid Kurylo, Sailor Kurylo, and Mila Ramirez-Reardon.
