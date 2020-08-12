Judy Ray Hilburn Godfrey, age 75, of Marietta Georgia passed away peacefully on Thursday August 6th at her home with her family.
She is survived by two children, Janna L. Gresham and Robert Joel Dye, both are Georgia natives.
She loved life and lived life to its fullest with amazing grace, strength and supernatural courage as she battled a 17 year illness. What we have learned, and the lessons she has taught us are pure and simple, powerful and priceless, and filled with her unconditional love and the beauty and appreciation of God and Nature. It is with great celebration of her journey and her precious life on earth that we acknowledge what a beautiful mother and person she is and was. May she fly high with her new golden wings, into the arms of Divine Love, Light and God, with ALL of music as her song.
Thank you Mom for the gift of music and for all your love.
In lieu of a formal wake and funeral, a Celebration of Life ceremony will be held 11:00 AM Saturday August 15, 2020 at Kennesaw Memorial Park Cemetery in Marietta. In lieu of flowers donations are appreciated and may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, the American Cancer Society, or simply take a frontline worker to lunch and let's all Celebrate Life and give someone a hug today: a stranger, family member, or friend and tell them you Love and Appreciate them.
