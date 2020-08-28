Camilla Jordan, 90, passed away August 29, 2020. She was the widow of the late Lewis Jordan. She had retired as an executive secretary at Lockheed in Marietta from 1951 to 1988, making hundreds of friends along the way, including Betty Wallace, and also worked at the credit department at Rich's She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Jordan and David Jordan (Austina), three grandchildren, Zachary Jordan (Whitney), Sarah Jordan, and Lisa Jordan. And brother is Wayne Mewborn (Melinda). Graveside services 11am on Monday morning August 31,2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Royston, GA. Ginn Funeral Home Carnesville is in charge of services and friends may leave condolences at ginnfunerahome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Camilla Jordan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.