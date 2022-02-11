Nelson Lee Jones, Sr., age 97, of Marietta, GA passed away peacefully Monday, November 8, 2021. Born in Winston Salem, NC on May 11, 1924, he was the only son of his parents, the late Myrtle Case Jones and W Floyd Jones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wonderful wife of 72 years, Jean Redmond Jones; a grandson, Scott Alexander Jones and grandson-in-law, David Wilhoit. Nelson is survived by his sons, Nelson Lee Jones, II (Cheryl) of Marietta, and M. Keith Jones (Julie) of Marietta; his grandsons, David Stuart Jones of Cumming, GA, Tyler Keith Jones of Marietta, granddaughters, Melanie Jones Sotomayor (Justin) of Gastonia, NC and Lori Jones Wilhoit of Canton, Ga; eight great grandchildren, Landon Alexander Jones, Brooks David Jones, Hadassah (Haddie) Reid Sotomayor, David Stuart (Sonny) Jones II, William Beauregard (Beau) Jones, Hayden Royal Sotomayor, Holbrook Scott Redmond Sotomayor. Nelson spent his formative years in Winston Salem, graduating from R J Reynolds High School, and attending Draughon's Business College before feeling the call to serve his country and joining the United States Army. He was part of the D-Day invasion going in on the second day. Nelson was captured in the Argonne Forest and held as a prisoner of war by the German Army. He was one of the soldiers forced to march in the Death March in the winter of 1944-1945. It is totally a miracle that he survived. He was awarded a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. Once home, he proposed to his sweetheart, Jean, who he had known from church. They were both members of Salem Baptist Church and were married on August 11, 1945. Throughout their marriage they moved for business from NC, to Tennessee, to Florida, to Hilton Head and they finally settled in Marietta where they joined Johnson Ferry Baptist Church. They were members of the Agape Sunday School Class and Nelson served as a deacon and was the Chairman of the Board of Deacons. He lived his life in devotion to Jesus Christ, always serving quietly and humbly. Nelson worked in the furniture industry most of his life. In the beginning as a retail salesman, and moving into management for Haverty's and W & J Sloane's, then as a manufacture's representative followed by sales management positions for divisions of the Lane Company. A Memorial service celebrating Nelson's life will be held on Saturday, February 19th at 11:00 AM, at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church Chapel with Rev. Bryant Wright officiating. Burial was at Forsyth Memorial Cemetery in Winston Salem, NC on Saturday, December 18 prior to the Memorial service.
