Mrs. Juanita Brown Jones, age 88, of Smyrna, passed away January 19, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Waymon and Geraldine Brown; husband of 65 years, James Barry Jones, Sr.; sisters, Tommie Ford, Donnie Sue House, Norma Malcom. Survived by children, Jim Jones, Connie Jones; grandsons, Adam and James Jones; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Thursday Jan. 23 at 2 PM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home with Dr. Richard Walker officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends between the hours of 12 until 1 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.

Service information

Jan 23
Visitation
Thursday, January 23, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Winkenhofer Chapel
2000 Cobb Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 30060
Jan 23
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 23, 2020
2:00PM-2:30PM
Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Winkenhofer Chapel
2000 Cobb Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 30060
Jan 23
Committal Service
Thursday, January 23, 2020
2:30PM-3:00PM
Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Winkenhofer Chapel
2000 Cobb Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 30060
