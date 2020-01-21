Mrs. Juanita Brown Jones, age 88, of Smyrna, passed away January 19, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Waymon and Geraldine Brown; husband of 65 years, James Barry Jones, Sr.; sisters, Tommie Ford, Donnie Sue House, Norma Malcom. Survived by children, Jim Jones, Connie Jones; grandsons, Adam and James Jones; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Thursday Jan. 23 at 2 PM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home with Dr. Richard Walker officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends between the hours of 12 until 1 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
