Mr. John C. Jones, age 76, of Marietta, GA, died March 3, 2020. Mr. Jones was born and raised in Macon, GA, graduated from the University of Tennessee and joined the Marine Corp. He was a Captain and a helicopter pilot serving during VietNam, receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross, a Bronze Star Combat V & 25 air medals. After the military Mr. Jones worked as a sales professional for many years later becoming a residential real estate appraiser. He was a member of Daedalians, attended Lost Mountain Baptist Church, loved to travel, to fish, to BBQ and most of all he dearly loved his family. Mr. Jones is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol H. Jones, sons Todd of Marietta, GA, Mark & wife Lindsey, of Kennesaw, grandchildren Andrew, Nate & Lily Grace, 1 sister, 4 brothers and their families. The Funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 12:00 PM, in the chapel of Georgia Funeral Care, Acworth, GA. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral at 10:00 AM for a viewing at the funeral home. Mr. Jones will be buried with honors at Georgia National Cemetery following the funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Calvary Children's Home, 1430 Lost Mountain Rd, Powder Springs, GA 30127 or Jewel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 203 Warrenton, GA 30820. Condolences can be left for the family at www. GeorgiaFuneralCare.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.