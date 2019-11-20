Hellen Carroll Jones (nee Long) passed away October 26, 2019 at the age of 90. Born in Norcross, Georgia she graduated from Norcross High School and later attended North Georgia College. Here she met Richard N. Jones and they married in 1948, enjoying 69 years of marriage. Helen was very active in the Presbyterian Church, recently of John Knox, and First Presbyterian Church of Marietta where she volunteered and served on many committees. Her passion was Scottish Country Dancing and was a member of the Atlanta Branch Scottish Country Dance Society and member of Clan Donald USA. Her group performed at many events and was featured at the Stone Mountain Highland Games. She had a professional life starting in Real Estate as an agent working with companies in Birmingham, Ala. and Atlanta. After many years she retired as Personnel Specialist, SE Region, of the Boy Scouts of America. Her latest endeavors were recapturing her language skills in French and German, and learning American Sign language. She is survived by her son Dr. Richard Jones, and his wife Dr. Barbara Schultz- Jones of Aubrey, Texas. Memorial service is scheduled for Friday November 22, at 2 pm, First Presbyterian Church Marietta, Georgia. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Historic Marietta Chapel is in charge of arrangements. 770-428-1511
