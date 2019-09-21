Bobby Lachlan Jones, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Bobby was born on November 10, 1928 in Silver Creek, Georgia to the late Lorenzo Dow and Annie B. Jones. He graduated from McHenry High School in Rome, Georgia in 1946. He then moved to Acworth, Georgia in 1950 where he began his successful career as a self-employed building contractor. He also served in the United States Army. After returning from his army services he returned to Acworth to his building career. Bobby built many homes and several businesses in Acworth and Kennesaw, Georgia. He was the oldest of nine children and was a huge benefactor in the rearing of his younger siblings. In 1962, Bobby married Katherine Coker Jones of Marietta, Georgia. They had two sons, Keith and Randall Jones. Bobby was very active in The Acworth Little League Association. Bobby's wife Katherine passed away in 1989. In 1992, he married Helen Abbott Jones. They lived in Kennesaw and Ellijay, Georgia for 27 years. One of their favorite pleasures was relaxing on the Cartecay River screened porch and gazebo with Keith, Randall, family and friends. Bobby will always be remembered as the caring and supportive man he was. He will truly be missed by all. Bobby is preceeded in death by his sisters, Gilda Johnson and Cynthia Evans; he survived by his wife Helen Jones; his sons, Keith Jones and Randall (Kathy) Jones; brothers, Jerry (Jeanie) Jones, Eddie Jones, Gary (Kathy) Jones; sisters, Bettye (Allen) Chaplin, Faynelle Cox, Joy (Ray) Frewer; his loving grandchildren, Darien, Camden, Brodie, Ansley and Bailey Jones. A visitation with family and friends will be on Sunday, September 29, 2019 beginning at 1:15 p.m. at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, Kennesaw, Georgia, followed by a Memorial Service beginning at 2:00 p.m. A catered reception will follow. Please leave condolences and fond memories for the family at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
