Bobbie Jo Jones, age 84 of Marietta, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. A funeral service will be held 2 pm Wednesday, September 18 in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Interment will be in Riverview Memorial Park Cemetery. A longtime resident of Cobb County, Mrs. Jones was in the first graduating class of Campbell High School. She was a beloved server at Bill's Restaurant in Smyrna, and an avid Atlanta Braves fan. Mrs. Jones was a loving mother and grandmother and she was preceded in death by her husbands Bobby Don Brooks and Larry Jones, and son Robert Don Brooks. Surviving are her son Barry Lee (Allyson) Brooks of Buford, daughters Donna Jo (Randy) Eaton of Cumming, Karen "Taffy" (Lee) Odom of Greenville, SC, brother Kenneth (Elaine) Pence of Mableton, grandchildren Brandyn and Daylon Eaton, Dylan Brooks and Kalee Odom. The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
