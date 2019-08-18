Jerry Roger Johnson, Sr, age 81, of Kennesaw, Georgia passed away August 17, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Mr. Johnson will lie in state from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Open Bible Tabernacle in Marietta, GA. Interment will be held 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Rolling Hills Memory Gardens in Acworth, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, GA. Full obituary online at ww.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.