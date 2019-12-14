Linda Dixon Johnson was a bright, sparkling spirit, taken too soon from us on December 11, 2019. She is rejoicing today, in Heaven, at the feet of Christ, while those who loved her in this world mourn her passing. Linda was about as Georgia as you can get. She grew up in the Stone Mountain area, graduated from Clarkston High School in 1967, matriculated at UGA, earned her journalism degree from Georgia State University, then had a 38-year career in corporate communications with Georgia Power and the Southern Company. One career highlight was during the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games when she oversaw the construction and operation of the Georgia Power Village at the company's corporate headquarters and earned the informal title of "Village Queen." DeeDee, as she became known once grandkids came along, enjoyed her work, but her faith in the Lord, her family, and her many friends were the preeminent focus and loves of her life. Making memories with family and friends was important to her. Whether it was going to the beach whenever she could or spending a memorable Thanksgiving week in New York, DeeDee made life's moments extraordinary. She will always be remembered for her unconditional love, her infectious laughter and contagious smile. A longtime member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, she and her husband Andy volunteered on a variety of community outreach programs over the years. After retirement, they visited the Holy Land and also retraced the missionary journeys of the Apostle Paul throughout the Mediterranean. These were experiences that deepened her already strong faith in Jesus Christ. She is survived by her husband of 36 years Andy Johnson, her daughter Jessica Goss and son-in law Josh Goss, granddaughters Caroline and Kate Goss, and brother Steven Dixon. Extended family members include a cousin Ronald Ellington and Andy's sons Christopher Johnson and Kyle Johnson. A memorial service and celebration will be held on Thursday, December 19 at 11 a.m. at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta, Georgia with Bryant Wright officiating. Linda will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Canton the following day. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association and Young Life Rome/Floyd County. https://www.alz.org Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Linda Dixon Johnson; please visit www.parnickjenningsfuneral.com to share memories and to post condolence messages.
