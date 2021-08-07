Johnnie Grace Chapman Johnson, 91, of Marietta, Georgia passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 5th, 2021 at ManorCare Rehabilitation Center in Marietta. She was born in Marietta on November 1st, 1929 to John and Grace Chapman, and was a lifelong Cobb County resident and a graduate of Marietta High School. She married Jack D. Johnson on July 16th, 1949 and spent sixty years together. She was devoted to her family, which was the focus of her life. Until the last few months she lived for many years in the Crestwood subdivision in Smyrna. She was a member and former pianist of Smyrna Second Baptist Church. She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Brundage (Don) of Marietta, Faye Burnett (Mel) of Douglasville, and one son, Michael Johnson (Myrna) of Dallas; seven grandchildren, Michael Brundage, Matthew Brundage (Kelsey), Theron Stancil (Cheryl), Hillary Spivey (Vernon), Emily Meeker (Craig), Wyatt Johnson, and Mikayela Johnson; and 12 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Johnson, and one daughter, Kaye Stancil. A memorial service will be held at Roswell Street Baptist Church in Marietta on Wednesday, August 11th at 1:00pm with the Rev. Cecil Dutton officiating. Visitation will be preceding the service starting at noon at Roswell Street Baptist Church. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 770-428-1511
