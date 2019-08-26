Jeffrey Bruce Johnson of Kennesaw, a decorated Navy pilot in the Vietnam War and a former Delta Air Lines pilot, died August 20 after a long illness. He was 74. He was born on February 25, 1945, in San Francisco, CA to Raymond and Elma Johnson. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, in 1967 and began active military service as a Navy pilot. Survivors include his wife, Georgie; twin sons Jason (Anna) of Cartersville, Jeffrey (Sarah) of Dawsonville, and daughter Jessica (Chris) of Marietta; brother Donald Alston of Jacksonville, FL; sister Joyce Johnson Saltsman of The Villages, FL; and seven grandchildren, Jack and Grace Johnson, Cole, Camdyn and Delainey Johnson, and Elliot and Avery Busbee. Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta are handling arrangements. A memorial service is planned on Friday, August 30. The visitation is at 12:30 p.m. with the service to start at 1:30 p.m. www.carmichaelcares.com (770)424-4924
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.