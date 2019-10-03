On Tuesday, October 2, 2019, Amy Leigh Jett - a loving mother, wife, and daughter, passed away. A funeral service will be held at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Chapel in Marietta on Saturday, October 5th at 2:00pm. The family will receive guests for 1 hour prior. Interment will follow immediately at Mountain View Park Cemetery. Amy was born in Marietta, Georgia in 1982. She had a remarkable intellect, courage, genuine kindness, and a sense of humor that touched everyone who knew her. A voracious reader, Amy read most of the great works of literature. She was a talented artist who could draw amazing life-like depictions of nature or just about anything she chose. Professionally, Amy practiced law as an attorney and achieved too many professional recognitions to list. She poured herself into her work, ensuring that her clients received the best legal advice anyone could offer. Amy was preceded in death by her grandparents Don and Geraldine. Amy was preceded in death by her grandparents Don and Geraldine. She is survived by her adoring husband and daughter, her mother and father Gary and Melinda and other beloved family members including Ally, Andrew, Russ, Cindy, Jennifer, her grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Jim Jett, and Erich. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta is in charge of the arrangements. 770-428-1511
