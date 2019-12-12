Melvin Jedrzejak, A. Melvin A. Jedrzejak, 88, of Anderson, SC died December 06, 2019. Service will be held at 8 am, on December 16, 2019 at St. Joesph Catholic Church. Arrangements by Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
2950 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
8:00AM
87 Lacy St. NW
Marietta, GA 30060
10:30AM
1080 Scott Hudgens Drive
Canton, GA 30114
