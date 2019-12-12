Melvin Jedrzejak, A. Melvin A. Jedrzejak, 88, of Anderson, SC died December 06, 2019. Service will be held at 8 am, on December 16, 2019 at St. Joesph Catholic Church. Arrangements by Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home.

Service information

Dec 15
Visitation
Sunday, December 15, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
2950 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Dec 16
Funeral Mass
Monday, December 16, 2019
8:00AM
St. Joesph Catholic Church
87 Lacy St. NW
Marietta, GA 30060
Dec 16
Burial
Monday, December 16, 2019
10:30AM
Georgia National Cemetery
1080 Scott Hudgens Drive
Canton, GA 30114
