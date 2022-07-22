Sherri Sturdivant Jarrard, 69, of Acworth passed away on Thursday July 21, 2022. Sherri was born January 3, 1953 in Cobb County, Georgia to Betty Brooks Sturdivant and Nolan Lee Sturdivant. Sherri was one of five children, Theresa, Jenny, Nolan & Edie. Sherri went to school in Marietta and was a graduate of Sprayberry High School. Sherri spent much of the 1980’s as a Bartow County school bus driver, prior to becoming an insurance adjuster with multiple firms over the remaining years of her career. In the later years of her life Sherri reunited with her high school sweetheart, Ronnie Jarrard, and they were married on August 13, 2013. Sherri was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother & maw-maw to her family. Sherri loved to laugh, enjoyed spending time in her yard planting flowers, and was always ready for a trip to the beach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Edie, her brother, Nolan (Noley), and a nephew, Justin. Survivors include her husband, Ronnie Jarrard of Acworth; her daughter Tara Harper Kelley (Bryan) of Rome; her grandchildren, Ian Harper-Harding, and Madison Hill both of Rome; her sisters Theresa Black (Stan) of Acworth, and Jenny Sturdivant of Acworth; along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces & great nephews. A celebration of life for close family & friends will be held on Saturday July 30, 2022 at her daughters residence, contact a family member for further details.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.