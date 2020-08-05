Mary "Cathy Ebeling" Janssen, 71, of Athens, Georgia, formerly of Rushmore, Minnesota, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, July 29, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Athens, Georgia from her battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Canton, South Dakota on March 1, 1949 the daughter of the late Calvin and Mary Ebeling. Mary was a 1967 graduate of Worthington Senior High School, Worthington, Minnesota. Mary married the love of her life, Arnold E. Janssen on December 17, 1966. She was a dental assistant and handled medical billing and collections in the healthcare industry most of her life. Throughout her life, she was a devoted mom and friend as well as donating her time at the food bank. She also was very creative, loved decorating, shopping, electronic gadgets, and most recently crossword puzzles and coloring. She is survived by her husband, Arnold E. Janssen of Athens, Georgia; and three sons, Bob (Angie) Janssen of Duluth, Georgia; Mike Janssen and two grandchildren, Brandon and Dylan Janssen of Auburn, Georgia; and Chris (Suki) Janssen of Athens, Georgia. She is also survived by her brother, Brad (Linda) Ebeling of Elkhorn, Nebraska as well as a network of loving sister/brother-in-law's, cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her sister, Baby Ebeling. The family is following her final wishes of organ donation, cremation without a service, and, with her witty sense of humor, placement of her ashes in her best purse where it is to hang on the door as if she is getting ready to go shopping.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Janssen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.