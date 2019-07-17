James Ray Wilson, 83, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on July 10, 2019, in his home surrounded by family.
He was born on January 23, 1936, in Covington, Georgia. He served 10 years in the U.S. Army, worked with Lockheed for 26 years while also owning his own business in the years leading up to retirement.
He married Barbara, the love of his life, in 1964, who survives him. James is also survived by children Debby Floyd and spouse Butch, Kenny Wilson, Denise Jackson, Ross Wilson and spouse Natalie, as well as siblings Earl Wilson, Norris Wilson, Buddy Wilson and Doris Bell, 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. James was predeceased by parents William and Francis, sisters Sherra Halcisak, Betty Wilson, Becky Yost and brother Donnie Wilson.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at West Cobb Church, 1245 Villa Rica Rd, Marietta, GA 30064. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Lung Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.