James Maurice Albert Carroll, age 76 of Marietta, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, July 09, 2019.
A native of Clarkesville, Georgia, James was born on October 15, 1942, a son of the late Albert James and Flora Welborn Carroll. He was a 1960 graduate of North Habersham High School and served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. He married Delores Skelton on October 12, 1963 and together they enjoyed 55 years of marriage. James retired from Lockheed-Martin after 44 years of dedicated service. While working at Lockheed-Martin, he served in several capacities including Vice President and later President of the Local Lodge #709 for 22 years. In his spare time, James enjoyed woodworking, gardening, travel and photography. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Taylor.
Survivors include his loving wife, Delores Skelton Carroll of Marietta, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly Carroll Stone and Ron Stone of Hiawassee, GA; son, Chad Carroll of Doraville, GA; granddaughter, Taylor Nicole Stone of Hiawassee, GA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Gertrude Carroll of the Batesville Community, Clarkesville, GA; Ron and Karen Carroll, Donald and Sharon Carroll, all of Clarkesville, GA; sister, Betty Gean Carroll Carraway of Charlotte, NC; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Sunday, July 14, 2019 from the Hillside Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in the Hillside Gardens Cemetery with full military honors provided by the United States Air Force, Grant Reeves VFW Post # 7720, Habersham County American Legion Post # 84, and Rabun County Disabled American Veterans Chapter # 15.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the service hour on Sunday.
An online guest book is available at www.hillsidememorialchapel.com
Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville, Georgia (706) 754-6256
