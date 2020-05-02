Jimmie Douglas James, age 85, died of natural causes on April 22, 2020. Mr. James is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Vicky James and Scott Rowe of Roswell, GA; his daughter & son-in-law, Jennifer James and Al Eison of Winston, GA; grandsons, Dalton & Cole Eison of Winston, GA; sister, Carolyn West of Mableton, GA and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye James of Dallas, GA and his son, Douglas James of Austell, GA. Mr. James was born on June 3, 1934 in Powder Springs, GA to parents Charles Lease and Eula James. He retired from a long career in sales from Sewell Supply Company. Mr. James was an avid sportsman who loved to hunt and fish. Mr. James will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Share a memory at WhiteColumnsFuneralChapel.com.
