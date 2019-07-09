James Earl Frazier, 86, of Marietta, passed away Thursday July 4, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13 in the chapel of Marietta Funeral Home. There will be a "Pizza Party" held from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at a future date at the Jefferson Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Tennessee.
Coach Jim Frazier was born January 30, 1933 in Jefferson City, TN. He was a 1951 graduate of Jefferson City High School and a 1955 graduate of Carson Newman University. He went on to Peabody College at Vanderbilt to receive his master's degree.
He came to Sprayberry High School in Marietta, GA in 1959 as Assistant football coach and he also coached baseball until retiring in 1986.
James and his devoted wife, Wilma Quarles Frazier had an infectious passion for football and Sprayberry High School. He is a "Legend" in Sprayberry's history and will be for years to come. The Sprayberry stadium is named in his honor.
Jim touched so many lives with his kindness and generosity. The many who knew and loved him will miss him tremendously. Rest in peace our beloved friend.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation at www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give or the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/research_progress/brain-donation Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
