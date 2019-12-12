Mrs. Betty Anne Doster Jackson went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 10, 2019 at 8:30 AM at the age of 82. Anne was born on April 19, 1937 in Oconee County, Georgia to Marshall Marion Doster and Pearl Mae Lancaster. She attended Roosevelt High School, Miami Dade College of Art and the Torpedo Factory School of Art in Washington, DC. She met her husband Bobby Gene Jackson on July 5, 1953. They were married on May 30, 1954 in Ringgold, Georgia. She was a Charter Member, Co-Founder and President of Rosedale Garden Club. She was Vice President then President of the Dobbins Air Force Base Officers Wife's Club. An avid artist and gardener, she taught several students, including granddaughters and nieces. She has over 250 paintings in her inventory. Her flower garden consists of over two acres of roses and all other kinds of flowers. She is an avid piano player and member of Antioch Baptist Church and later Roswell Street Baptist Church. She believed in close knit family. She and Colonel Jackson surrounded themselves with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sunday dinners were filled with music and laughter. Christmas was also a big event at the Jackson's. Anne is survived by her loving husband, Colonel Bobby Gene Jackson; sons, Timothy Gene (Pam) Jackson, Kenneth Anthony (Becky) Jackson, Terry Lee (Christy) Jackson; brother, Marshall Marion Doster (Betty "Boop"); granddaughters, Amy Marie Aslinger (Robert), Bonnie Jean Jackson Longnecker (Mike), Rachel Anne Jackson, Lindsey Jean Croft (Adam), Blakely Ray (Jason), Karley Jackson; great grandchildren, Kayden, Malone, Penny Lane, Ella, Madalynn, Hazel, Lilianna, Lottie, James, Cora; two special nieces, Brenda and Cindy; two special friends, Meppie and Lisa. Funeral services will be held Tuesday December 17 at 2 PM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home with Chaplin Jill Joyner officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends between the hours of 4 until 7 PM Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
