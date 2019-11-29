Ann Cobb Ivester, age 80, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away November 27, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Mike Woods officiating. Interment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta, Georgia. Preceded in death by her parents LS and Carmen Cobb. Mrs. Ivester was a native of Adel, GA and lived in Powder Springs, GA since 1971. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Powder Springs. She loved cook books, reading and spending time with her loving family. Survivors include: Husband of 56 years: Fred Ivester of Powder Springs, GA; son: Stephen Kent Ivester of Stone Mountain, GA; two daughters: Sheryl Kaye Ivester of Powder Springs, GA, Laurie Ann Flynn of Charlotte, N.C.; three grandchildren; sister: Donna Kaye (Paul) Anderson of Powder Springs, GA; brother: Tony K. (Carol) Cobb of Marietta, GA; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann Cobb Ivester's memory to the American Cancer Society. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
