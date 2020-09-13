Chase Lee Ingram, age 20, of Woodstock, Georgia passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. Chase was born July 25, 2000 to Tabitha Baynard and Frank Ingram. Chase attended Euharlee Elementary then went to Carmel Elementary, Woodstock Middle School and Woodstock High School class of 2018. He played football at Woodstock Middle, baseball at SCRA and Hamilton Crossing. Most recently He competed at Dixie Speedway in the Demolition Derby. Chase worked at Frank Ingram Wrecker Service with his family. Chase is survived by father, Frank Ingram; mother, Tabitha Baynard; sister, Carley Baynard; grandmother Gloria Ingram, grandfather, Joe Whitmire (Papa Joe), grandfather Tommy Baynard, grandmother (Teen), uncle Jeffery Baynard, aunt Tammi Grayson, cousin Christian Ingram and niece RoseaLee Baynard. Many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Chase was preceded in death by grandfather Bill Ingram, grandmother Mable Baynard, and aunt Lora Ingram. A visitation for Chase will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM and Wednesday, September 16, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Funeral service will be Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Chase will be laid to rest at Pine Ridge Memorial Park, Kennesaw, Georgia. You can leave condolences for the Ingram family at https://admin.mem.com/sso/newde/9355242#contententry/condolences
+1
To plant a tree in memory of Chase Ingram as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.