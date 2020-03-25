Mr. Harold Ray Hyatt, age 78, of Warthen, died March 22, 2020 following an extended illness. A private family only committal service will be held with a memorial service to be held at a later date at May and Smith Funeral Home Chapel. Viewing will be allowed on Tuesday between the hours of 12 noon and 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home in numbers of ten or less. Mr. Hyatt was born and raised in Sylva NC, the son of the late Perry R. Hyatt and the late Dortha Green Hyatt. His family relocated to Marietta when Harold was a teenager where he would graduate high school and begin his working career with his father in construction. Later Mr. Hyatt created Hyatt Electric Service, a business he would own and operate for 27 years. He moved to Washington County where he began a second career as the building inspector for the City of Sandersville. Mr. Hyatt was a member of the Building Officials Association of Georgia and a former member of its board of directors. He was also awarded Georgia's Building Official of the Year award by BOAG. Mr. Hyatt was a member of the Sandersville Lions Club as well as a former member of the Sandersville Tree Board. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Geraldine Hyatt, Rachel Hyatt, Ralph Love (RL) Hyatt, and Cathy Hyatt Raso. Survivors include his wife, Annie Ruth Franks Hyatt; children, Elaine H. Mitchell and her husband Mitch of Warthen, and Charles Brian Hyatt and his wife Kay of Douglas County; grandson, William Christopher Mitchell and his significant other Jamie Garrett of Sandersville; sisters, Linda H. Hall and her husband Bub of Franklin, NC., and Wanda H. Bradley and her husband Eddie of Sylva, NC.; and several nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to the Building Officials Association of Georgia Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 697, Snellville, GA. 30078 or to the Sandersville Tree Board, c/o Betty Wise, 718 Woodbine Drive, Sandersville, GA. 31082 all in memory of Mr. Hyatt. May and Smith Funeral Directors was in charge of these arrangements. www.mayandsmithfunearaldirectors.com
